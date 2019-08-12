BLOOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Illinois man was arrested after getting into a gunfight and car chase Sunday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at a residence in the 7400 block of South Blackmer Road just after 7:30 a.m.

Police said a 32-year-old Illinois man was trying to purchase a dog when an argument took place. The Illinois man fired several shots at the homeowner, and the homeowner got a rifle and returned fire. At that time, the Illinois man fled the scene in a black Chrysler 300.

Troopers found the vehicle while attempting to make a traffic stop. He fled and made his way to M-57 while troopers continued to pursue heading west toward the City of Greenville.

During the pursuit, MSP said the suspect was swerving into oncoming traffic. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled on Maplewood Drive just south of M-57 in Greenville. He was taken into custody at that time.

Anyone who was swerved at by the suspect is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 in order for troops to obtain witness statements from them.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.