GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody for the hit-and-run on June 24.

Lynette Lawrence Moore, a 63-year-old woman in a wheelchair, was hit by a Chevy Blazer at the entrance to the Southwood Village Manufactured Housing Community off Division Avenue.

Her husband says she was coming home from a doctor’s appointment. The driver of the SUV that hit the wheelchair did not stop.

Moore suffered leg injuries.

Police told Moore that they arrested someone who confessed to the crime. He wasn't a resident at the housing community, but his brother is, according to Moore.

“My wife was coming off of the bus coming into the park and there was a hit-and-run driver that knocked her over and put a big gash in her leg,” said husband Phillip Moore on June 24. “Had to take her to the hospital.”

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case for charges against the driver.

