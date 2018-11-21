EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Sixteen-year-old Isaac Alman is a junior at Oakridge High School in Muskegon County.

"I don't do any sports first of all. Second of all I don't fit into the art or drama or music category because I'm not really that good at art," said Alman.

The kid who says he's not very good at art got into some hot water in February when he posted a picture of a gun on Facebook. Parents got worried, school leaders got involved and police showed up at Isaac's home with a search warrant.

"The police came and took all of our electronics, they investigated Isaac to make sure there was nothing, they made sure we didn't have any weapons in our home and they proved that there was nothing to be concerned about with Isaac. But somebody is still upset that we're here and that Isaac is still going to Oakridge," said his Mother Nancy DeCamp.

On the night of Oct. 20, Isaac was home alone with his little brother at their home in the Apple Carr Trailer Park. Police say a dark colored SUV had stopped in front of the house and a burning object was thrown at the home causing it to catch fire.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office said that the arson is connected to the February incident. The suspect left behind a sign threatening the family.

When Isaac and his little brother escaped they found the sign in the lawn. It says, "Ya'll thought that we forgot about you and your crazy (expletive) family, you and your crazy (expletive) son, he's one weird (expletive), you white trash (expletive) need to get out of our school district and our community, it'll just get worse for ya'll." The sign includes pictures of Isaac, his Mom and the the gun he posted on Facebook.

"Whoever wrote the sign and we believe is responsible for the arson is upset with this family, specifically the son that lives there," said Muskegon County Undersheriff Ken Sanford.

Isaac's Mom says they have no plans to leave the area but the incident has shaken the teen.

"I've been really scared that something else is going to happen, every time there is a noise in the night I wake up. I'll be dead asleep and a cat will knock down something across the street and I'll just wake up in a cold sweat," says Alman.

If you or anyone you know might know something about the fire at Issac's home in Egelston Township please contact the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer. A reward is being offered to catch the person responsible.

