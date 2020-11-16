Artist turns home studio into 'bubble' so immunocompromised kids can safely create

Artist Cynthia Hagedorn decided to shut down her studio, and not leave her home indefinitely, so sick kids can visit and not worry about contracting COVID-19.

LOWELL, Mich. — Quarantining isn't easy for anybody, especially those who are battling diseases and illnesses other than the coronavirus.

A local artist has come up with a way for sick kids and adults to safely express their creativity, while the pandemic continues.

"They'll come in and they'll paint and we'll spend an afternoon together," said Cynthia Hagedorn, referring to her home art studio which is nestled in the peaceful countryside of Lowell.

Hagedorn's home art studio is called "The Property," and she's had it open to the public for the past three years, but a recent conversation with a friend got her to thinking about a better use for her studio, given the continued rise on COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

"The person I talked to said, 'You know, there's not a whole lot of places kids with cancer or other illnesses can go that are private,'" Hagedorn explained. "I got off the phone with her and I was just haunted thinking about that."

Hagedorn, who's spent several years visiting and doing art sick kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, decided she wanted to shut her art studio down to the public, allowing only clients who were immunocompromised.

"I have a lot of kids and adults and various community members that are living essentially in a bubble," said Hagedorn. "I decided to shut down my studio so they could join me in my bubble."

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Hagedorn says she's going to disconnect indefinitely from the outside world and not leave her house, insuring that her home is a COVID-free space.

A bubble, basically.

"While the COVID-19 numbers keep rising, it's nothing for me to shut down for a couple months and allow for this," said Hagedorn. "We all need to do our part in helping other community members that are in need at this time."

If you or someone you know is immunocompromised and would like a private, safe space to do some art, Cynthia is asking that you direct message her on her Facebook page, 'Care on Canvas,' which can be found by clicking HERE.

