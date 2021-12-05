x
Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in studio

A Detroit-area artist whose studio was used as a hiding spot for the parents of the accused Oxford school shooter says he did not know they stayed overnight.
FILE - Three Oakland County Sheriff's deputies survey the grounds outside of the Crumbley residence while seeking James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, Dec. 3, 2021, in Oxford, Mich. A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday, Dec, 5, 2021. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

DETROIT — A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight. 

That's according to attorney Clarence Dass. He's representing artist Andrzej Sikora.  

James and Jennifer Crumbley face involuntary manslaughter counts. 

They were found early Saturday inside a Detroit commercial building where art is stored. 

Dass says the Crumbleys came to the studio Friday morning, but Sikora was unaware of charges against the couple or that they stayed after he left for the day. 

Sikora has not been charged.

