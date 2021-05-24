Artists begin transforming rusty railroad overpasses in Muskegon

The Muskegon City Public Art Initiative is working to add 10 new significant works of public art to Muskegon in about five years.

One of those projects is happening right now on Seaway Drive between Laketon and Hackley Avenues.

The old rusty railroad overpass is now a massive canvas form Detroit-area artist Ed Irmen and Muskegon artist Ashley Nash.

Both sides of the overpass owned by CSX will receive colorful murals.

In order for the artists to do their work, one lane of both inbound and outbound Seaway Drive will be closed until around June 1.

"I can't tell if they're honking because I'm shutting down the road, or because they like the artwork," said Irmen.

"I feel lucky," said Nash who has hopes her work "Pride-History-Opportunity" lets drivers know good things are happening in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights. "Watch us go and watch us become better," she said. "We're still here and we're still growing, still doing better."

The other railroad bridge is between Sherman and Broadway. Artists are expected to get to work there later this year.

