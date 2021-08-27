ArtPrize is a go: Despite rise in COVID cases, festival will go on

The semi-annual festival transforms downtown Grand Rapids into an art exhibit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a two-year hiatus, ArtPrize will return to Grand Rapids in about three weeks.

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in the area, organizers told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they are not planning to cancel the event.

The festival's executive director said the event connects artists with venues across the city and will rely on the venues to implement COVID precautions.

Organizers said they will follow all local, state and CDC recommendations like masking and social distancing.

This year's festival runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 3.

You can learn more about the festival here.

