Artwork from ArtPrize can be yours if the price is right

If you're willing to place a bid, some of your favorite pieces of art can come home with you at the end of ArtPrize.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2021 is winding down, and on Friday night, we will find out who are the grand prize winners. But something you may not know, regardless of whoever takes home prizes, you can take home some of your favorite artwork from this year's event.

ArtPrize is hosting an online auction in partnership with a local auction company, Miedema Auctioneering INC.

Artists uploaded pictures and details of their work on the auction site and put it up for sale.

Senior exhibitions manager of ArtPrize Katie Moore says biding on your favorite pieces is easier than ever before and can be done with just the click of a button.

"So, if you see a QR code on the artist's label and you're walking by and you're like I love that, you can go directly to the Miedema site and see what the artwork is listed for, and how many bids are on it," said Moore. "Basically, you go to the website, and you scroll through, type in the artist's name, if you know it, or just browse. And you can place a bid, or there are some artists who have their work listed as 'buy it now.'"

Moore added, purchasing artwork from these artists is one of the best ways to support them during the pandemic. She says there's a wide range of artwork listed, from the giant tin man in front of Amway to smaller pieces hanging up downtown.

Additionally, Moore said, you have plenty of options to choose from. Moore says there are roughly 700 pieces on the auction site, and 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the artist.

