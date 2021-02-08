Ascension Michigan to pay $2.8M to feds over hysterectomies

Over a six-year period, the government says the doctor performed radical hysterectomies on women when only a simple hysterectomy was necessary.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A Michigan health care provider has agreed to pay $2.8 million to the federal government to settle allegations that a doctor performed unnecessary hysterectomies and other services.

The deal settles claims of false billings made by Ascension Michigan to Medicare, Medicaid and another federal insurance program.

The doctor’s name wasn’t disclosed.

Over a six-year period, the government says radical hysterectomies were performed on women when only a simple hysterectomy was necessary. A hysterectomy is the removal of the uterus.

Three people who blew the whistle on Ascension Michigan will share $532,000.

