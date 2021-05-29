At least 3 arrested after wanted car crashes in Grand Rapids

Police say the suspects ran off into nearby neighborhoods.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Around 8:40 p.m., Grand Rapids police say a car that was wanted by authorities crashed on Kalamazoo and 28th Street and the suspects ran into nearby neighborhoods.

Police say one suspect was arrested on Cambridge Drive SE and two on Onaway Road SE. Police say the suspects went without incident, but because the suspects were thought to be armed, there was a big response by authorities.

Police could not confirm why the suspects were wanted or if any others are still at large.

