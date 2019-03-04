GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police dispatchers say at least one person is in the hospital after a crash on I-96 early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. west of Dean Lake Avenue on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.

When a 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew arrived on scene, it was clear that an vehicle had flipped over in the crash.

At one point, Kent County deputies shut down the westbound lanes of I-96 at Leonard Street -- but that have since reopened.

