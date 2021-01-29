Athletes, Representatives argue for return of high school winter sports

GOP Representative Steven Johnson said there's a double standard when it comes to safety practices.

LANSING, Mich. — When asked Thursday morning about a return for high school winter sports, Governor Whitmer hinted it could come quicker than expected.

"We're in a stronger position than most other states in our region and even across the country," says Whitmer. "So that is a very possible thing that may happen in the coming weeks or days."

But as the wait goes on, the fight to bring them back continues as well. At a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday, GOP Representative Steven Johnson said there's a double standard when it comes to safety practices.

"The current rules allow for an open skate to have 68 skaters, that's safe," says Johnson. "But you can't have a game with 11 skaters. Doesn't really seem to make any sense."

Democrat David LaGrand argued back, saying the new strain of COVID-19 that has appeared in Michigan presents a new obstacle. He pointed out it is statistically more deadly and more contagious.

"The current projections are this will be the dominant strain in Michigan within a couple months because the variant spreads so fast," says LaGrand.

Coopersville High School senior and basketball player Ethan Cody took the floor as well, saying the stress of not being able to play has hurt himself and his teammates.

"Some people might say that's an exaggeration because it's just a game. That I couldn't disagree with more," says Cody. "For me, basketball has been an escape from the world around me. From all the negative things going on in this world. It's a time where you put your shoes on and go out with some of your best friends and compete."

On Saturday, the group Let Them Play has another rally planned in Lansing to advocate for the return of winter sports. Currently, winter sports are set to start on February 21.

