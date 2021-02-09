Attempted abduction took place at Saugatuck High School, suspect still at large

While the man was trying to put her away from her vehicle, the 17-year-old student was able to turn around, get into the car, and begin kicking him.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A 17-year-old student was leaving Saugatuck High School around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when a man attempted to grab her.

Police say the student was leaning into her car at the rear passenger door when the suspect, a skinny white man in his early 20’s with short, messy blonde hair, grabbed her just above the waist.

While the man was trying to pull her away from her vehicle, she was able to turn around, get into the car, and begin kicking him.

The individual left in a beige SUV, possibly a mid-2000’s Cadillac Escalade, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sherriff’s Office or Allegan County Silent Observer at (800)554-3633.

