Muskegon Community Paddle - Channel/Beach Edition
- A community paddle along the west end of the Muskegon lake shoreline by the channel out to lake Michigan on Saturday, August 18th
- Open to anyone with a paddle craft, kayak, paddle board, canoe, or rowboat.
- Meet at the Harbour Towne beach at 8:00 am. Paddle along the shoreline east or west, (depending on the wind), from 8:30 - 10:30am. Then, back to the starting point at Harbour Towne beach.
- Anyone without a paddle craft can rent a kayak from Guy's Ultimate Kayak Service for only $5. Call 231-740-0227 to register or to rent a kayak.
- Guy’s Ultimate Kayak Service is based out of Muskegon, and also offers monthly Full Moon Kayak Floats. These fill up quickly, so check out their dates for August, September, & October if you’re interested!
Burning Foot Beer Festival
- Burning Foot Beer Festival is a celebration of beer, beach, art and music. The festival will be held August 25th along Lake Michigan’s beautiful lakeshore in Muskegon, MI, offering the perfect way to end the summer.
- Beach camping and barefoot entry make it unique, the Brewers’ Ring makes it extraordinary.
- Music headliner this year is Eve6.
- General admission, camping passes, Designated Driver tickets all available
- Festival hours will run from 3pm to 9pm on Saturday Aug. 25th 2018.
- Shoe check available at the beach.
- Over 70 breweries will be represented.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest
- 6th Annual Kalamazoo Balloon Fest ~ NOW WITH NEW DATES!! Join us AUGUST 24th, 25th & 26th (Friday through Sunday) for a fun-weekend that is quickly becoming a favorite family tradition for many throughout the region.
- The Kalamazoo Balloon Fest will take to the skies over Gull Meadow Farms in Richland (just Northeast of Kalamazoo) and will feature family fun for EVERYONE!
- The Best Part? Admission is completely FREE to the Balloon Fest. Regular Rates for Farm Activities still apply, but make sure you do them while you can and really make a day of it.
- All weekend enjoy hot air balloon flights and fun at Gull Meadow Farms, with nighttime balloon glows on Friday & Saturday evenings.
Lowell Paddle with Bill & Pauls’ Sporthaus
- Enjoy a paddle on the Flat River from White's Bridge to Fallasburg Park. You will receive a kayak to use, tour guide, and instruction & safety talk.
- Meet at boat launch in downtown Lowell, MI, near the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. Bill & Paul's will transport all the boats to White's Bridge and then back to the boat launch at the end of the float.
- Meet at boat launch at 10am on Sunday, August 12th.
- $35 for this event includes $10 of Lowell Bucks to spend as you wish for food or refreshments after the event. Space is limited to 15 participants.
- Bring your own kayak! You will need to transport yourself, Bill & Paul's will transport your kayak. This will cost $10 per person (does not include Lowell Bucks). Space is limited to 8 participants.
West Michigan Photo Contest Voting!
- We’ve narrowed it down from over 900 photos to the top 50, which are up for public voting
- Check out great photos of West Michigan, and help your favorite win the grand prize of being featured on next year’s West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide Cover!
- Vote on the West Michigan Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1036348383199322.1073741905.236251636542338&type=1&l=7585eb4e3f
Courtesy: wmta.org
© 2018 WZZM