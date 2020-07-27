Austin protest shooting: The story behind Garrett Foster and Whitney Mitchell

Garrett Foster was often seen at Black Lives Matter protests in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — On the night of July 25 during a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin, a man died in a shooting. That man was later identified by the Austin Police Department as Garrett Foster.

Who was Foster and his fiance, the woman seen alongside him in pictures circulating on social media?

In an interview with Good Morning America, Sheila Foster, Garrett Foster's mother, said her son and his fiance were a constant fixture during Austin's protests.

"They've been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days," Sheila Foster told GMA the day following his death, July 26.



Photos on social media show Garrett Foster, 28, at protests pushing his fiance, Whitney Mitchell, in a wheelchair. Sheila Foster told GMA that the two have been together since they were 17.

Sheila Foster said Mitchell went into septic shock when she was 19 and lost all four of her limbs. Sheila Foster said Garrett Foster has been taking care fo Mitchell "almost constantly ever since." Garrett Foster was briefly in the military, but got out early because Mitchell was going through depression, Sheila Foster said.

"I saw my son at 19 years old brush this girl's teeth, comb her hair. He would put her on the toilet and clean her up, and he would make sure that she got bathed and make sure that she was able to get dressed and took her everywhere that she needed to go. And he's been doing that ever since," Sheila Foster told GMA. "They just bought their house in Austin two years ago."

Through tears, Sheila Foster said Garrett Foster was "one of the best young men you would ever know."

As soon as Mitchell was able to master her prosthetics and walk down the aisle, the two were planning to get married, Sheila Foster said.

"On top of grieving for my son, I worry about Whitney. Because who's going to do that for her now?" Sheila Foster said. "She just lost the love of her life, because somebody just randomly fired shots and killed my son. And I don't mean to say that anybody else's life is less valuable. I don't believe that. But I don't know why it had to be my son."

The Austin PD said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, July 25, on Congress Avenue. Garrett Foster was carrying a rifle when the APD said he approached the suspect's vehicle. Moments later, the suspect shot out of their car at Garrett Foster after Foster allegedly pointed his weapon at the car, according to APD. Another person is believed to have fired at the car as it drove away.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the two people who fired shots have been released "pending further investigation."