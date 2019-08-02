SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The search for a missing 15-year-old boy suspected of falling through thin ice on the Muskegon River has been temporarily suspended.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday at the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township. Authorities say 15-year-old Dylan Shaw from Evart, Mich. was one of three teens who fell through the ice. Two others were able to make it to shore.

On Friday, crews worked throughout the day and into the evening. They used sonar technology and the Michigan State Police Dive team to attempt to locate Shaw. Holes were drilled in the ice about 30 ft. apart across the river from the initial place Shaw fell in and crews went down 600 ft. in the river in search of him.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says when weather and river conditions allow, crews will get right back out there to find Shaw.

