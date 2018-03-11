ALLENDALE, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a sexual assault near Grand Valley State University.

According to deputies, it happened Friday night between 10 and midnight at the Alpine Student Living. The apartment are just west of the university's Allendale campus, on the other side of 48th Avenue.

The sheriff's office is working with the Grand Valley Police Department on the investigation.

There was no suspect information or further details released.

