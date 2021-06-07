Authorities investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Battle Creek in the last 24 hours

Two fires from Thursday and early Friday morning in Battle Creek seem eerily similar – the Fire Marshal has determined them 'suspicious.'

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek Fire Marshal is investigating two ‘suspicious fires’ that took place Thursday and early Friday, they announced.

The first fire took place at a multi-family residence on Van Buren St. at 4:50 p.m. The building is owned by New Level Sports Ministries, Battle Creek-based non-profit.

The wood structure sustained $195,000 in property damage, with $5,000 of content damage. There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire, and only one injury reported – a responder suffered a hand injury.

When area firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring out of the second floor and flames were visible on the first floor. The fire was extinguished in one hour.

Fire crews later discovered the building is scheduled for demolition.

At around 1:18 a.m., crews were called to another fire on Nelson St. The building was another wood, multi-family residence. No fatalities or injuries were reported, and the building appeared to be vacant.

Crews arrived at the scene within two minutes, finding flames near the rear first floor. Due to quick action from the fire crews, flames were extinguished within 20 minutes. Still, the structure sustained around $65,000 in property damage and $15,000 in content damage.

The fire is believed to have started at the back porch and spread into the residence.

Investigations are underway by the Fire Marshal for both fires. No cause has been determined yet for either.

