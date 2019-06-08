GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last weekend's mass shootings in Texas and Ohio serve as an unfortunate reminder that gun violence knows no bounds. This kind of violence could happen anywhere.

"i think what we've come to realize is that there is no community that is immune to this," Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt said.

It doesn't matter where you are, who you're with or what you're doing.

"These types of incidents are increasing, and it's a sad reality but it is a reality," DeWitt said.

That's why law enforcement will evaluate how other officers around the country respond to active shooters.

"We're constantly staying on top of the most current trends as far as responding to these types of situations," DeWitt said.

But it's not just the officers who need the training.

"At one time, civilians may have just maybe cowered, or tried to hide," DeWitt said. "We're now training them to be an active participant in their defense or fleeing from the scene depending on what the situation is."

"Be active, be vigilant, understand what your surroundings are, have an escape plan and know if in fact that situation were to occur, know what your plan would be."

DeWitt believes families should have a conversation with one another about the potential reality of these incidents.

"Have a little plan in mind. 'This is what we're going to do in that situation, we're going to meet at this corner, we're going to go to the car, we're going to meet at this restaurant,' something, so that as a family, you know what you're going to do in that situation," DeWitt said.

But the biggest help for officers is trusting your gut instinct and calling police.

"Maybe it's nothing, but we'd rather have that preemptive call than to delay a response which typically does not have good results," DeWitt said.

