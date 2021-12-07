Avoid the area: Hazardous materials incident on Ann Street

Officials say the incident is at Haviland Enterprises, a chemical manufacturing company. Firefighters are at the scene.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a hazardous materials incident at 521 Ann Street NW in Grand Rapids, the Fire Department says.

The Fire Department says to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

