Avoid the area: Hazardous materials incident on Ann Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a hazardous materials incident at 521 Ann Street NW in Grand Rapids, the Fire Department says.
The incident is at Haviland Enterprises, a chemical manufacturing company, officials said. Firefighters are at the scene.
The Fire Department says to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
