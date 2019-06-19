GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the official start of summer only a few days away, the last thing most kids are thinking about is school.

Like it or not, September will be here before you know it. Most kids will spend the first month of the new school year re-hashing everything they forgot from the previous grade.

One organization is working to limit the summer slump by offering numerous classes and other learning opportunities with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math subjects.

But, the environment is much different from a typical classroom setting.

"The kids make our job easy," Instructional Specialist Cory Kavanagh says through a smile. "They do all the work, they are asking the questions, they are exploring the answers to questions."

"Van Andel Education Institute (VAEI) is a nonprofit institution committed to creating classrooms where curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking thrive. VAEI is transforming science education by offering student programs, professional development, and instructional tools that bring inquiry-based learning to life and engage students in thinking and acting like scientists." according to their website.

In addition to numerous summer camps and "Science on Saturday" events, VAEI is inviting the community to "Curiosity Hour", an open house on Thursday, August 8th.

