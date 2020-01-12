Baby sleeping bag recalled because of possible choking hazard

Snap button could create a choking hazard

John Lewis has issued a recall for several baby sleeping bags. The recall includes Leckford, Jurassic Garden, and plain cotton baby sleeping bags.

John Lewis says there is a risk related to a fastening button that could pose a choking hazard. Many of the sleeping bags were sold online on Amazon and eBay.

There a multiple product code numbers listed on John Lewis's website.

If you suspect you have one of the recalled sleeping bags, stop using it immediately. You will be able to return it to John Lewis as of Wednesday Dec. 2 and receive a full refund.

