Bachelorette contestant from Grand Rapids given rose on night one

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The new season of the Bachelorette premiered Tuesday night here on 13 On Your Side — and this season, we know exactly who we'll be rooting for.

One of the men in the running for bachelorette Michelle Young's heart is from right here in Grand Rapids.

Will is 28 years old and works as an academic interventionist. In his bio, he describes himself as "classy, swaggy and sharp."

He says he is tired of being the single one in his friend group and hopes to make a meaningful connection on the show. He is looking for an adventurous girl who is loyal, ambitious, accountable, and ready to push him every day to be the best version of himself.

Some fun facts about Will are that he hates getting money as a gift, is a Leo who is very into horoscopes and he hopes to climb Mount Everest one day.

In the first episode, Will introduced himself to Michelle in Spanish, telling her how beautiful she is.

We guess he must have impressed her, because he was given a rose in the rose ceremony tonight.

We'll find out next week if he's still a contender for Michelle's heart.

