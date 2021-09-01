Bad batteries, illness, no power: School year starts rocky

The school year is off to a rocky start in a western Michigan district due to power outages, faulty batteries and students with flu-like symptoms.

The Baldwin district is 70 miles north of Grand Rapids in Lake County. Baldwin called off classes for Wednesday and Thursday and told students to return Sept. 7.

Schools were already closed Friday ahead of the holiday weekend.

Superintendent J. Mark Parsons says the state doesn't count an official school day if attendance is below 75%. Online learning is not an immediate option.

The batteries used in internet hot spots were recalled. New ones have been ordered.

Most Baldwin students don't have internet access at home.

