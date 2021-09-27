Ballot initiative could join Michigan with national popular vote pact

Fifteen states and Washington, D.C. have enacted laws supporting the national popular vote.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan would award its 15 electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote if enough other states also join the pact under a 2022 ballot initiative.

The drive was announced Monday by former top leaders in both major political parties.

Fifteen states and Washington, D.C. have enacted laws supporting the national popular vote. The movement would be successful when member states account for at least 270 electoral votes. The number now stands at 195.

Twice this century, the loser of the popular vote has become president.

