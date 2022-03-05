Police identify 82-year-old bicyclist killed after hitting car in Barry Co.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — An 82-year-old man is dead after riding his bicycle into a disabled vehicle in Barry County, the Sheriff's Office says.
Paul Andrew Sweetland of Hastings collided with the back of a vehicle on N M43 Hwy near Mary Lou Drive around 5:23 p.m. Friday, police say.
Police say Sweetland was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
