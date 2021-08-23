Barry County authorities investigating 'probable drowning' after fisherman's kayak found empty

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a probable drowning on Middle Lake in Carlton Township.
Late Saturday evening, a boater found an empty kayak floating in the lake.
Investigators believe it belonged to a 66-year-old fisherman who had been using the kayak earlier that day.
A search for the victim is now underway.
Authorities are withholding the name of the victim so they can notify the family.
