Barry County authorities investigating 'probable drowning' after fisherman's kayak found empty

A boater found the empty kayak of a 66-year-old fisherman late Saturday evening on Middle Lake.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a probable drowning on Middle Lake in Carlton Township.

Late Saturday evening, a boater found an empty kayak floating in the lake.

Investigators believe it belonged to a 66-year-old fisherman who had been using the kayak earlier that day.

A search for the victim is now underway.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim so they can notify the family.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.