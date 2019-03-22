BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Road Commission posted an update on North Broadway Road Friday, asking drivers to continue avoiding driving or walking near the culvert.

In a Facebook post, the road commission wrote that a culvert was in need of repair or replacement on North Broadway Road between Freeport Road and Vedder Road.

Barry County Road Commission

"We will continue to update on developments but we must ask everyone to stay away from the area. The pavement is undermined and failing," the road commission wrote.

"It is very dangerous to walk anywhere near this location. Please do not walk around the road closure."

