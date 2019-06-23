BARRY COUNTY, Mich. - The Barry County Sheriff's Department is asking people to avoid all water activities on the Thornapple River.

In a Facebook post, the department said multiple individuals had to be rescued from dangerous currents Sunday afternoon.

BCSD's Marine division personnel are advising citizens to stay off the river until the water levels are lower and the flow of the river is slower.

