Baseball league for the disabled seeks volunteers

The league gives people with autism or other disabilities a chance to play the game, but off the field lessons are learned too.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pandemic hasn't slowed down Taylor Duncan's love of baseball.

Diagnosed with autism at four-years-old, he wasn't afforded opportunities that other kids were.

"As I got older I faced a lot of social stigma and perception from coaches of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish," explains Duncan.

That's why he created Alternative Baseball. The league gives people with autism or other disabilities a chance to play the game Taylor loves, but off the field lessons are a part of the game too.

"You don't think about the times players shout I got it, I got it, I got it, and then they catch in a glove," says Duncan. "But for us, it's teaching us how to communicate with our teammates."

And while some days you'll hit a home run, others you'll strike out. That message has helped Duncan remain positive, and its one he hopes to share with others.

"Its all about learning to deal with things in life that knock you down and then its up to you to figure out a way to get back up," says Duncan. "Because you can get back up."

Its also a message he'd like to bring to West Michigan. The league needs coach-managers before it can start welcoming players, so Duncan is calling for anyone interested to reach out to him. He's already got Alternative Baseball operating in several other cities, like Atlanta and San Antonio, but he's not ready to quit just yet.

"Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, guess what. We're coming for you next," exclaims Duncan. "We need to find that coach manager now. So what are you waiting for? Sign up today!"

The league wont start back up until the spring because of the pandemic, but you can sign up to be a coach now.

You can find information on how by clicking here.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.