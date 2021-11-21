Battle Creek man ejected from car, killed in Kalamazoo Co. crash

A female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Battle Creek man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Kalamazoo County early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened on I-94 near mile marker 90 around 1:45 a.m. A 2014 Ford car was traveling eastbound on I-94 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Police say the driver was ejected and did not seem to be wearing a seatbelt. Life-saving measures were attempted by both emergency personnel and a passerby, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Deandre Miller of Battle Creek.

A female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Borgess Hospital for treatment.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

