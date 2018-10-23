GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A sex trafficker from Battle Creek has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff sentenced Michael Clayton, also known as Rodeo Loco, to life in prison for sexually exploiting three girls about half his age, saying “this was a horrendous, drug-fueled, weapon-heavy nightmare…. We really do need to protect the public from further crimes of this man.”

The sentence followed a three-day trial, where a jury found Clayton guild of being a felon in possession of firearms, conspiring to distribute cocaine, producing child pornography involving the three girls, and forcing one of them to engage in prostitution.

The case against Clayton started October 5, 2017 when the Battle Creek Police Department got a call that he was holding a 16-year-old girl against her will. The teen had sent text messages to her dad saying she was afraid for her life and she was being kept in a basement of a house on Lakeview Avenue in Battle Creek.

Police went to the home and rescued the girl from an unlit basement Clayton forced her into. Officers arrested Clayton and Ramiro Ortis Hernandez Jr.

The victim told detectives that she had met Clayton a few weeks prior to her abduction, when he invited her to a party, gave her cocaine and expected her to have sex with him as payment for the drugs. Authorities say Clayton continued to provide the teen cocaine and demand sex.

Clayton frequently recorded and saved videos of the sex acts. When authorities searched through Clayton's iPhone and Snapchat account, they uncovered more than 20 videos of him engaging in sex acts with the 16-year-old, and about 10 more videos involved a 15 and 17-year-old. Authorities also found videos of Clayton with cocaine and guns.

Some of the images that federal investigators found on Michael Clayton's iPhone and Snapchat account. Photos courtesy of the Department of Justice.

The 16-year-old girl also told detectives that Clayton and Hernandez forced her to have sex with a stranger for $1,000. She said Clayton kept all the money.

Hernandez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking and agreeing to testify against Clayton.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM