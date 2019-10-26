BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man is dead after being caught in cross fire early Saturday morning.

Battle Creek Police responded to shots fired in the first block of West Northside Drive around 3:50 a.m. on October 26. Officers in the area also reported hearing several shots fired.

23 year-old Elijah Williams (Battle Creek) was found at the party with gunshot wounds in his torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police interviewed several people at the house party. They said an argument broke out and several men started fighting. Evidence points to at least two people involved in the shooting.

Persons of interest have been identified but their names are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Battle Creek Police at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

