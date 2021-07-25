Battle Creek police working to recover body from Kalamazoo River

Riverside Drive is currently closed to traffic between Burnham Street and Dickman Road due to the operation.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department and other emergency agencies are working to recover a body from the Kalamazoo River, according to Jessica VanderKolk with Battle Creek Communications.

Riverside Drive is currently closed to traffic between Burnham Street and Dickman Road due to the operation.

VanderKolk says no further information will be available until emergency personnel complete the operation.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.