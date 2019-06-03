GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released it’s top-ten list of riskiest scams for 2018. The group had over 50,000 scams reported throughout the year.

Employment scams topped the list, followed by online purchase scams and fake check/money order to round out the top three.

Other scams on the list revolve around home improvement, advance fee loans, romance, tech support, investment, travel/vacation and government grant. Total number of BBB scam reports were up by 5.7% in 2018, and general susceptibility rose as well. However, the dollar amounts lost in scams went down.

Troy Baker, Manager of Communications at BBB West Michigan says he suspects the media attention around Amazon sparked the rise in employment scams.

“One of the biggest reasons employment scams popped up this year is amazon. Amazon's in the news. Amazon's building new headquarters. These scammers take that information and tweak their scam to go towards what's happening in the news,” Baker said.

He also added that the biggest scams in online purchases were puppy scams.

“They tug at your heartstrings. They get the cutest little puppy up there, and then in the end they find all sorts of reasons why you have to keep paying more and more and more, and the puppy never arrives.”

The study found that teens and kids were most likely to fall for a scam, but that they stood to lose the least. The elderly were found least susceptible, but when the group did fall for a scam, they stood to lose the most.

“Only about 20 percent fall for the scam when presented with it, but they lose on average $400,” Baker said.

Women were found to be slightly more susceptible to scams then men, but when males did fall for the scam, they lost significantly more money.

Baker said despite this digital age, most scammers struck through telephone calls. Baker warns that answering the calls, even to ask to be on the “no call” list can actually promote more calls in the future.

“If you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer it,” Baker said.

He said the best way to determine if something is a scam is to do research and look at what they are asking of you.

“If they want you to send them money, don’t do it. That’s a scam. If you’ve never heard of this company and they contact you and you’ve been quickly hired without any real application, any real interview, that’s probably a scam,” Baker said.

When individuals come across a scam, they are instructed to alert the BBB scam tracker and alert local authorities.

