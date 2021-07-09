Beach Hazard in effect for most lakeside counties in West Michigan

Swimmers are asked to stay out of the water as high waves and strong currents are a serious concern.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard statement for many lakeside counties in West Michigan Wednesday.

Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon Counties are all under a Beach Hazzard through the morning.

High waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected.

You're advised to keep off piers as water can quickly sweep you into the water.

Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

Public safety officials are warning people to stay out of the water and to not venture out onto piers.

Red Flags Flying on the Lakeshore Wednesday Waves are raging and red flags are flying at Muskegon State Park following severe storms Tuesday. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

