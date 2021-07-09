Beach Hazard in effect for most lakeside counties in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard statement for many lakeside counties in West Michigan Wednesday.
Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon Counties are all under a Beach Hazzard through the morning.
High waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected.
You're advised to keep off piers as water can quickly sweep you into the water.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.
Public safety officials are warning people to stay out of the water and to not venture out onto piers.
