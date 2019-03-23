COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Beat the Train 5K in Coopersville around 300 people running in an effort to raise funds for a handicap accessible rail car for the Coopersville and Marne Railroad Saturday morning.

The runners boarded a train in downtown Coopersville for a 15-minute ride to the starting line. The train speed is based on the average estimated finish time of all registrants, and based on everyone's estimated finish time -- which is around 28 minutes.

A portion of the proceeds will help get a handicap accessible rail car on the tracks.

Officials said the West Michigan Society for Industrial Heritage (WMSIH) has been working for a number of years to complete an ADA compliant rail car. The Coopersville and Marne Railway gets calls weekly asking about handicap rail car accessibility, but rides have to be turned away because the rail car is not complete.

The race was chip-timed by Epic Race Timing with cash prizes awarded to the fastest top three male and female finishers. Six-inch railroad spikes were given to the top three age group finishers.

