GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Springtime means the start of baseball season, and this weekend is the big home opener for the Whitecaps who will begin their 26th season this weekend.

The first home game kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. against the South Bend Cubs.

The first 1,000 fans at Fifth Third Ballpark will get a Franky winter hat.

Gates open around 2:45 p.m. for the big game. Tickets are still available, they range from $9 to $17.

The Dixieland Band will also be performing in front of Gate A for opening day.

