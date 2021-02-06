‘The Great Beer State’: Beer is a $10 billion industry in Michigan

Despite the pandemic, the beer industry reports a huge economic impact in 2020, making Michigan a top 10 beer producer in the nation.

MICHIGAN, USA — Beer is big business in Michigan, the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute report.

Even despite the pandemic, the beer industry in Michigan was responsible for an economic impact of $9.9 billion in 2020, paying more than $2.6 billion in employee wages, a Beer Serves America study found.

This makes the state a top 10 beer producer in the nation and home to some of the best-known breweries in the county.

The behemoth market provides a total of more than 66,000 jobs at breweries, distributors, retailers and more. Nearly 4,900 jobs are at distributors statewide with good pay and benefits, the study reports.

“Michigan’s independent, locally owned beer distributors are proud to work hand-in-glove with brewers big and small right here in Michigan, across the country and around the world to help them grow and thrive on a level playing field,” said Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association.

“This new data makes clear that Michigan is not just the Great Lakes State but also the Great Beer State, and Michigan’s beer distributors are proud to play a role in the beer industry’s continued success.”

