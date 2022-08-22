Popular Michigan slide makes 'speed adjustments' after wild rides caught on video

Video shows riders speeding down the slide, catching air on the bumps and slamming back onto the metal track.

DETROIT — Sliders, get ready for lift off!

The Giant Slide on Belle Isle near Detroit was closed to make 'adjustments to the speed' after some wild rides were caught on camera.

The slide, which costs $1 to ride, is owned and operated by the Michigan DNR. It closed on Friday and reopened the next day with small changes.

DNR crews scrubbed down the surface and sprayed water between rides to control the speed.

"It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try," officials wrote on Facebook here.

Video shows riders speeding down the slide, catching air on the bumps and slamming back onto the metal track. No one was majorly hurt from the slide, authorities say.

Check out some drone footage of sliders from WXYZ below:

The slide is open for the next two weeks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Riders must be 48" or taller.

The DNR reminds guests to lean forward while sliding in a helpful video posted to Facebook.

"See you at the Giant Slide!" they wrote.

