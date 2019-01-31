KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Everything may be closed because of the snow, but some good news for craft craft beer enthusiast has emerged from the winter cold.

Bell's Brewery announced that Oberon will go on sale on March 25 20019.

The brewery tweeted: No matter what the temperature is on March 25th, we're drinking #Oberon. Mark your calendars and save the date! #OberonDay #PolarVortex.

The American Wheat Ale has become a symbol of spring in Michigan.

The beer is made by Bell's Brewery in Kalamazoo, and its alcohol by volume is 5.8%. Bell's website describes the beer as "Made with only 4 ingredients, and without the use of any spices or fruit."

