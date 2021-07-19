Bell’s Brewery is bringing new purpose to their National Wing Day celebration

Bell's is reviving their Raise a Wing event after a landmark year, planning to make change on one of their most popular holidays – National Wing Day.

COMSTOCK, Mich. — After a landmark year, Bell’s Brewery is reviving their Raise a Wing event at the end of July. The brewery team has teamed up with Meals on Wheels America to support the nation’s elderly in the fight against food insecurity.

On National Chicken Wing Day, July 29, as Bell’s is served at bars across the country, the brews will go towards a much larger purpose – they will help drive awareness and donations for the renowned non-profit.

“We brought people together virtually to celebrate two of our favorite things last summer in the midst of the pandemic,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery.

“This year, we’re raising the bar by encouraging everyone to help support this incredible organization.”

Currently, there are 150 locations planning to take part in the initiative, including three national chains that represent 64 restaurants.

Participating locations will hand out promotional materials, including informative placemats, frisbee plates, social media calls to action and table tents with a QR code allowing easy and direct online donations.

“Support from Bell’s and its accounts comes at a critical time,” said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America.

“During the pandemic Meals on Wheels programs have become a lifeline for many more vulnerable seniors, and we’re counting on caring partners and individuals to help us ensure our network continues to meet the increased demand for nutrition, socialization and safety services.”

To find a participating location near you, view the Bell's Event Calendar here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.