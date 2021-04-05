x
Benson seeks $25M to address backlog at branch offices

The spending, if approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would add 500,000 appointment slots from July through September.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks to members of the press at her polling location, Pasteur Elementary School, during primary election day Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Democratic lawmakers want $25 million to hire more staff and pay overtime to expand appointments and hours at branch offices facing a backlog of transactions due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The spending, if approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would add 500,000 appointment slots from July through September, the end of the fiscal year. The funds would come from federal COVID-19 relief aid. 

The backlog was caused by a 13-month grace period for driver's license and ID renewals in the pandemic, which has caused higher-than-normal demand for branch visits.

