Benton Harbor basketball standout charged with rape at Butler University

“I should have told that b**** to leave,” Carlos Johnson Jr. told police as they were investigating the sexual assault.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Carlos Johnson Jr., known as “Scooby,” was charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual battery on Thursday.

Johnson, a 19-year-old from Benton Harbor, was a basketball player at Butler University.

The case dates back to Feb. 4, when Butler police were called to an alleged sexual assault on campus.

Johnson was in his room at Butler’s Irvington House dormitory building playing video games with his roommate. A female student who also lived in the building went to Johnson’s floor to visit a friend.

The student received no response after knocking on her friend’s door, or others nearby. As she was standing in the hallway, Johnson opened his door.

The female student recognized Johnson from one of her classes from the previous semester. She entered Johnson’s room and watched the roommates play video games and talk about basketball. She dozed off on Johnson’s bed.

The woman woke up to Johnson lying next to her. He was touching her breasts and genitals over and underneath her clothing, court documents state.

That's when the alleged sexual assault happened, police said.

Despite the woman’s objections, Johnson then walked her back to her room. There, he talked with the student’s suitemates.

The female student allegedly whispered to one of her suitemates “he raped me” or “he attempted to rape me.”

When campus police arrived, the female student was in her bathroom with several friends, crying. Police say she was not wearing clothing from the waist down and was experiencing significant vaginal bleeding. She identified Johnson as the perpetrator.

Police then visited Johnson’s room. He allowed officers in, walked to the back of the room and stated “I should have told that b**** to leave,” court documents say.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. There was an internal genital injury as well as a thigh abrasion.

Johnson denied having intercourse with the woman. His roommate states that he did not hear any sounds to indicate intercourse was taking place.

Johnson was a power forward for the Butler’s basketball team. He received offers from five other schools, including Michigan State at University of Michigan, but committed to Butler in 2019.

He is no longer enrolled in the University and Butler officials said he has been barred from campus since early February.

Johnson is still awaiting trial.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.