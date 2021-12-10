Benton Harbor declares state of emergency over lead; governor visits

Whitmer's visit came hours after city commissioners unanimously declared an emergency and empowered the Benton Harbor mayor to lead the city's response.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan's governor has visited Benton Harbor to listen to residents who have been urged to use bottled water because of elevated levels of lead in their tap water.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stop Tuesday wasn't publicly disclosed until it was over.

It came hours after city commissioners unanimously declared an emergency and empowered the Benton Harbor mayor to lead the city's response.

Like many communities, Benton Harbor gets water from Lake Michigan, but the system moves water through old lead pipes.

Lead levels in water have exceeded the federal threshold. Michigan is providing free water to residents for cooking and drinking.

