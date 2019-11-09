BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said there were two shootings last night that injured two people.

The first shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at a residence in the 900 block of Ogden Ave.

When police arrived, the victim -- a 29-year-old Benton Harbor man -- had already left the scene and was driven to Spectrum Lakeland Hospital where he was initially treated. He was transferred to Borgess Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

BHDPS say there has not been a suspect identified at this time.

The second shooting happened at approximately 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Lavette Ave. Authorities found a 44-year-old Benton Harbor resident wounded by gunfire.

The victim is being treated at Spectrum Lakeland is currently in stable condition. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or via the BHDPS app.

