Benton Harbor police arrest 14-year-old in connection to teen found dead in alley

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Detectives are making progress on a suspicious death investigation from earlier this month.
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says they served a search warrant early Friday morning and took a 14-year-old boy into custody in connection to the suspicious death of a 17-year-old teen.
On Oct. 16, someone called 911 to ask for a welfare check for a person lying in the alley near the 100 block of Parker Street.
The 17-year-old had died, and authorities believed his death was suspicious in nature.
Officials at the Western Michigan school of medicine in Kalamazoo will conduct an autopsy and determine a cause of death.
Due to the boy's age, police are not releasing his name.
The investigation is ongoing.
