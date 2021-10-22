x
Benton Harbor police arrest 14-year-old in connection to teen found dead in alley

Due to the boy's age, authorities will not be releasing his name. It's still not clear how the 17-year-old died.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crime scene tape blocking area.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Detectives are making progress on a suspicious death investigation from earlier this month. 

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says they served a search warrant early Friday morning and took a 14-year-old boy into custody in connection to the suspicious death of a 17-year-old teen. 

On Oct. 16, someone called 911 to ask for a welfare check for a person lying in the alley near the 100 block of Parker Street.

The 17-year-old had died, and authorities believed his death was suspicious in nature. 

Officials at the Western Michigan school of medicine in Kalamazoo will conduct an autopsy and determine a cause of death.

Due to the boy's age, police are not releasing his name. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

