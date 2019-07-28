NILES, Mich. - A man was shot several times in his buttocks and lower legs in Niles Township just after midnight on Sunday.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Michigan State Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Woods Edge Drive in Niles Township on a report of several gunshots and an individual who was possibly injured.

When deputies arrived, they found the 32-year-old man -- a Niles area resident -- who was shot numerous times in his buttocks and lower legs.

An initial investigation reveals the victim was standing outside of a vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex and was approached by an unknown individual or individuals when he was shot.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend and underwent surgery for his injuries. He is currently in stable condition and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call BCSO at 269-983-7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-900-342-7867.

