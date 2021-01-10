Berrien County Sheriff's Deputies shoot, kill man during overnight altercation

Police said the man had a knife and charged at officers Thursday night. That's when they shot him.

Law enforcement shot and killed a man armed with a knife Thursday night in Berrien County when he charged at them, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., someone called 911 to report a man with a knife at Franklin Woods in Niles Charter Township.

Officers at the scene were met with a man who had a knife.

Police said they tried to deescalate the situation with verbal commands and less than lethal rounds, but when the man charged at them, police said they had to use lethal force.

Despite life-saving measures, the man succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's department requested the Michigan State Police launch an investigation into the shooting.

For now, the name of the man who was shot and killed, as well as the two sheriff's deputies involved are not being released.

Both sheriff's deputies are on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.