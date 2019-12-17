BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office has raised more than $5,000 by participating in No Shave November and December.

In order to participate, officers had to pay $50 each month, and the money was donated to a selected charity.

In November, the Sheriff's Office decided to donate to Carol's Hope, a charity that provides a supervised and supportive setting for individuals with substance abuse and co-occurring disorders. Fifty-four members of the Sheriff's Office participated in November and raised a total of $2,700.

In December, the Sheriff's Office selected Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan. Each year, the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge series challenges thousands of brave jumpers at numerous locations around the state. All funds go toward year-round sports training and athletic competition for nearly 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.

Forty-nine members of the Sheriff's Office participated in December and raised a total of $2,450.

